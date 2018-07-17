The rapper leads with 10 nominations at the awards scheduled on August 20 in New York

NEW YORK, USA – Fast-rising rapper Cardi B on Monday, July 16 topped nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Jay-Z and Beyonce's ornate work shot at the Louvre and the politically charged "This is America" also enjoyed recognition.

Cardi B, who in little more than a year has become one of the most prominent women in the male-dominated world of hip-hop, received 10 nominations for the awards show that will take place on August 20 in New York.

The Bronx native born as Belcalis Almanzar was in the running in both hip-hop and Latin categories as well as Artist of the Year and Best New Artist.

The 25-year-old, who recently became a mother, was nominated for Video of the Year as the featured artist on "Finesse" by funk revivalist Bruno Mars. The video pays tribute to "In Living Color," the trailblazing African American television comedy show of the early 1990s.

Cardi B stormed into pop culture prominence last year with "Bodak Yellow," a song in which she touches on her former life making ends meet as a stripper, but was controversially passed over at the latest Grammy Awards – which Mars dominated.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were nominated for 8 awards, all for "Apeshit," the meticulously attired and tightly choreographed production shot at the Louvre, opening with music's first couple standing like a painting in front of the Mona Lisa.

"Apeshit" was part of the surprise album "Everything is Love" by "The Carters," who celebrated their marriage in soulful hip-hop after a rough patch that was thoroughly aired in previous music.

Childish Gambino and Drake each received seven nominations. Childish Gambino, the hip-hop alter ego of actor Donald Glover, received all his nods for "This is America," his much-discussed meditation on the contemporary political landscape of the United States.

The video for "This is America," directed by Hiro Murai, depicts Glover in acts of violence that reflect gun massacres and racism in the United States, complemented with dancing in homage to African traditions.

Recognizing activism

"This is America" was also in the running for best Video With a Message as MTV for the second straight year tried to capture the political moment by honoring works with an activist bent.

Other contenders in the category include rapper Logic's "1-800-273-8255," named for an anti-suicide help number and featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, and feminist singer Janelle Monae's "Pynk," whose video depicts her at a slumber party with other women bonding over a shared love of their vaginas.

Drake, rarely seen as a political artist, was nominated for Video With a Message for "God's Plan," in which he doles out charity money, while emerging Canadian singer Jessie Reyez is in the running for "Gatekeeper," a #MeToo-era song about an established music producer who tries to pressure her into sex.

Despite the serious side, the MTV Video Music Awards is best known for made-for-the-cameras pop culture moments with less attention paid to who ultimately wins than the music industry's Grammys.

Previous spectacles at the VMAs have included Lady Gaga sporting a dress made of meat, Britney Spears and Madonna locking lips and Kanye West declaring his aspirations for the White House.

Like other awards shows, MTV has been coping with declining viewership as audiences are increasingly spoiled for choice on what to watch.

The list:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God's Plan”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Drake – “God's Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]

Best New Artist

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Best Pop Video

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God's Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best Dance Video

Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best Latin Video

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]

Best Rock Video

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

Video With a Message

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

Best Cinematography

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Direction

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God's Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Art Direction

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Eminem – “Walk On Water” [ft. Beyoncé]

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Choreography

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”

Best Editing

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Push Artist of the Year

July 2018 – Chloe x Halle

June 2018 – Sigrid

May 2018 – Lil Xan

April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

March 2018 – Jessie Reyez

February 2018 – Tee Grizzley

January 2018 – Bishop Briggs

December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

November 2017 – Why Don’t We

October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

September 2017 – SZA

August 2017 – Kacy Hill

July 2017 – Khalid

June 2017 – Kyle

May 2017 – Noah Cyrus

– Rappler.com