Published 12:23 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 3 is out, but instead of showing the old gang and the usual Hawkins haunts, the video decides to advertise the brand new Starcourt Mall.

Released by Netflix on July 16, the video comes neon '80s graphics, a boppy synth-pop background track, and a cheesy narration that fans can mine for clues to the upcoming season.

The trailer features Joe Keery as fan favorite Steve, who has found a job as an ice cream man at Scoops Ahoy. We also get our first look at Maya Hawke as Robin, Steve’s Scoops Ahoy co-worker, and the newest member of the Stranger Things squad.

No release date has been revealed, though the end of the trailer says that Starcourt Mall – and Stranger Things season 3 – are coming next summer. – Rappler.com