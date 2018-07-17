The actress takes over Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

MANILA, Philippines – Claire Foy and her powerful portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II may not be coming back for the third season of The Crown, but the role seems to be in good hands with Olivia Colman.

On July 16, Netflix released a first look at the actress as Queen Elizabeth, donning the monarch’s signature curls and pearls while sipping tea and, by the looks of it, thinking of matters of great importance.

The Crown season 3 will cover events surrounding Britain’s royal family from 1964 to the early '70s. The time jump in the series led to the rather bold choice to replace the principal cast entirely.

Along with Colman, Tobiaz Menzies will be playing Prince Philip, who was originally played by Matt Smith. Meanwhile, Helena Bonham-Carter will be playing the queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Ben Daniels will be playing Margaret’s husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The Crown season 3 will premiere in 2019.