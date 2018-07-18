The singer opens up about her mental health issues on Instagram

Published 11:54 AM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams revealed on July 17 that she is seeking help for her mental health issues.

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” Michelle wrote in an Instagram post.

“Today I proudly, happily, and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need,” she added.

The singer did not specify what kind of treatment she is getting, though TMZ says that she has checked into a mental health facility outside of Los Angeles.

Michelle performed alongside Beyonce and Kelly Rowland in Destiny’s Child in the late '90s to early 2000s.

She revealed her struggles with depression in October 2017. In an interview on The Talk, she shared that she had suffered through depression at the peak of Destiny’s Child’s success, and had even become suicidal at one point.

“I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains,” Michelle said.

She recalled how she struggled to explain her depression to Destiny’s Child’s manager, Matthew Knowles (Beyonce’s father), and said that she wants to “normalize” the discussion around mental health.

“I felt that intentions were good, and I just kind of want to normalize this conversation…I want to normalize this discussion,” Michelle said. – Rappler.com