Published 9:42 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – JM de Guzman believes his Araw Gabi leading lady Barbie Imperial and actor Paul Salas will figure things out soon enough.

Over the weekend, fans of Barbie were alarmed when she tweeted and later deleted photos that showed apparent bruises on her body. The Pinoy Big Brother alumna wrote: "Girls, just because mahal mo ang isang tao pero sinasaktan kayo physically, hindi pwedeng patuloy yan." (Girls just because you love the person, but that person harms you physically, it's not right.)

"HINDI TAMA MANAKIT NG BABAE PHYSICALLY." (It's not right to harm a girl physically.)

Although she did not mention any names, her fans accused Paul of hurting her.

In an interview with reporters during the set visit of his new movie Kung Paano Siya Nawala on Tuesday, July 17, JM said: "Ayoko muna siguro mag-comment doon sa isyu nila pero sa tingin ko, nahahandle naman nila nang maayos."

(I do not want to comment about their issues because I think they can handle this by themselves well enough.)

When asked if Barbie was going through anything, JM dodged the question but said he's sure Barbie would be able to fix whatever problem she is going through.

Paul has yet to comment on the issue but his friend, actor Kristopher Martin, posted a series of tweets alluding to the issue. Paul's father, former Universal Motions Dancer Jim Salas, also posted a cyptic message on Instagram.

The post read: "Don't play the victim to circumstances you created." The caption also read: "God knows."

