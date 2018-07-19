Rhian clarifies reports linking her to Jolo Revilla and Andre Paras

Published 2:13 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rhian Ramos said she would rather focus on herself first after breaking up with boyfriend Jason Choachuy.

The actress confirmed last week that she and Jason parted ways after dating for more than 3 years.

In an interview during a visit to the set of the movie Kung Paano Siya Nawala on Tuesday, July 17, Rhian said she's not dating anyone after reports linked her to Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla and Andre Paras.

"I'm not dating anyone at all right now. And I think the worst time in your life to date is when you just got out of a relationship, because that's the time where you should be getting to know yourself again. Because aside from relationships, being an emotional thing to go through, it's also very habit-building," she said.

"So you have to remember who you are when you're not with someone," Rhian added. She said she appreciated the friends she's surrounded with.

On her rumored new romantic links, the actress said she found them amusing but she was not surprised since it was part of the job.

Rhian also said that there was no third party in her breakup with Jason. Jolo recently confirmed he broke up with actress Jodi Sta Maria.

"Walang (There's no) third party whether it be in this movie or that movie or this show, let's not put stories into it. It's just two people growing," she said.

On the supposed sighting of Rhian and Andre Paras being sweet with each other, the actress said in jest, "That's so cute."

"I am a huge Andre Paras fan. I really think he's one of the most adorable funny people in showbusiness. I love him but we're not romantic. I mean, I don't think we know each other that well to be sweet, " she said, adding that it was just coincidental that she and the son of Benjie Paras met after a game and had their photo taken.

Rhian is currently busy shooting Kung Paano Siya Nawala under TBA Studios, which also stars JM de Guzman. – Rappler.com