In an Instagram post, the actress admits that she had a rift with her brother, and thanks him for being there for her son

Published 10:35 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino recently opened up about her “complicated relationship” with her older brother, former president Noynoy Aquino, admitting that they had a 3-month rift while thanking him for being there for her older son Josh.

“My brother and I have had a complicated relationship, siguro po kasi only son & middle child sya, bunso ako (maybe because he’s the only son and middle child, while I’m the youngest),” Kris said in a Wednesday, July 18 Instagram post.

“3 months po kaming hindi okay. Kasalanan ko po yun... Naipit yung 2 boys ko- alam nilang di okay kaya pinili na wag dumalaw at wag iwan si mama (We weren’t okay for 3 months. It was my fault, my two boys got caught in between. They knew we were not okay so they chose not to see him and not leave their mom),” she added, saying that Josh suffered from this the most because Noynoy is always there during hospital visits.

“Kinapalan ko po ang mukha ko today - nag text ako. Umamin na alam kong na hurt ko siya pero nakiusap – KAILANGAN siya ni kuya josh (I lowered my pride today and texted him. I admitted that I hurt him but I asked him because Kuya Josh needs him),” she shared. “My son needed him – the ONLY constant male figure in his life.”

She ended by expressing her gratitude for her brother.

“THANK YOU for LOVING JOSH ENOUGH to be here when he really needed you,” Kris wrote, addressing Noynoy. “This is for all of you to get to know the real man, the true NOY AQUINO who is so deserving of RESPECT & ADMIRATION.”

“Thank you Mom, from heaven I know you made this possible,” she added.

Kris has generally been a vocal supporter of her brother throughout his presidency and after, though the outspoken host is sometimes at odds with his political allies.

In April, Kris slammed reporter Korina Sanchez – wife of one of Noynoy's closest allies, Mar Roxas – for a feature that Korina did on Kris' ex-husband James Yap. Kris has since apologized to her brother as well as Mar Roxas and even President Rodrigo Duterte for her rant. – Rappler.com