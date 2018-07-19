Pia celebrates with AirAsia as it was named 'World's Best Low-Cost Airline' for the 10th time

Published 11:13 AM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach may have long passed on the crown but she continues to catch everyone's attention.

From movies and television appearances, the beauty queen-actress has added an airline in her list of endorsements as the new airline ambassador of AirAsia.

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes formally welcomed Pia this week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as the airline celebrated being deemed as World's Best Low-Cost Airline for the 10th time.

The AirAsia CEO also posted a photo of him and Pia saying: "Selfie with Miss Universe 2015 [Pia Wurtzbach]. Who is better looking, me or her?"

Pia is currently hosting her own show Pia's Postcards on the Metro Channel and her cooking show under Empire PH. – Rappler.com