'I came ready,' she sings

Published 12:52 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Dion has touched down in Manila for the first time, ahead of her upcoming shows at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Celine arrived via private plane early Thursday, July 19. It might have been pouring when the singer arrived, but the rain did not seem to dampen her spirits.

In a video posted by Ovation Productions, the singer was all smiles when she deplaned. "It's great to be here, it's wonderful to be here," she told reporters.

She even greeted them in song, singing “I came ready, rainy or shine."

Celine is in town for a two-night concert on July 19 and 20 as part of her LIVE 2018 tour. – Rappler.com