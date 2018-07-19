'I wanted my hard work to get the credit and not my last name. I wanted to make a name for myself,' says Julia, as she tells fans how much of herself she put into her role as Zoey in the film, 'I Love You, Hater'

MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 17, to write about her tough journey as an actress with famous showbiz name.

The daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Dennis Padilla said that she was judged and often got criticized for mistakes she did not even do and was not given a chance to give her side.

"In my whole journey as an actress, more often I was doubted, I was judged, I had to deal with scrutiny from people who did not know me, who made me suffer the consequences of the mistakes I did not commit and people did not give me a chance. People did not give me the chance to make some mistakes, learn, and to better myself," she said.

"Other than the fact that I love my craft, I love what I do and I feel strongly passionate about acting – I’ve always wanted to prove myself. I’ve always wanted to prove my doubters wrong. I’ve always wanted to be more than my last name. I wanted my hard work to get the credit and not my last name. I wanted to make a name for myself," Julia added.

She praised the cast of I Love You, Hater, saying they worked hard to deliver a film that is positive. The young actress also said that in performing the role of Zoey, she put down her walls and allowed people see who she really was.

"I used Zoey as my outlet. I wanted to speak to people as Julia through Zoey and this is why I embraced Zoey. I embraced this film. I put down my walls, I let people in and see me at my most vulnerable," she said.

"We made a movie to add positivity to people’s lives and make them feel that they’re not alone. We are not going to allow any kind of negativity to lurk around our film," Julia added.

Julia also defended Kris Aquino in the comments section after people asked why there was a lack of promotions by the actors for the film. In one post she wrote: "She did not ruin the movie and no she is not spreading negativity. I can't imagine anyone else playing the role of Madam Sasha."

Kris thanked her for her kind words.

Julia also replied back and said that she'll always be there for Kris and her family.

