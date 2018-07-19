The drug war drama explores new territory

Published 3:31 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix shared the first photos of its upcoming original, Narcos: Mexico, which sees Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Michael Peña (Ant-Man) taking the main roles.

Diego is playing drug lord Felix Gallardo, the enigmatic leader of the Guadalajara cartel which was one of the most powerful drug groups in 1980s Mexico.

Meanwhile, Michael plays Kiki Camarena, an undercover drug enforcement agent who moves from California to Guadalajara to take on Felix's cartel – only to realize that he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Narcos: Mexico jumps off from the Netflix hit Narcos, which initially followed the life of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, and subsequently the story of the Cali cartel that gained power in the wake of his death.

Narcos: Mexico will follow the rise of the Guadalajara cartel, and take a closer look at its leader, whose ambition comes before all else.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix in 2018. – Rappler.com