Martin Nievera asks a few questions at the regular press conference of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Published 4:06 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It might have been the first time for a celebrity not only to attend a Malacañang news briefing but also to ask questions himself. Martin Nievera did just that on Thursday, July 19, when he sat in the regular press conference of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in the New Executive Building.

Members of the Malacañang Press Corps as well as viewers wondered why Nievera was seated in the front row of the briefing room. About 20 minutes into the briefing, after Roque was asked about reports that the Philippines may hurt its ties with the US if it proceeds with the purchase of grenade launchers from a US-blacklisted Russian company, one reporter could not contain his curiosity any longer.

DZRH reporter Henry Uri asked Roque why Nievera was there. In response, the Palace official said: “Because afterwards, he will ask you questions, I suppose, about me. So, we will turn the tables after this press briefing and you will be the subjects."

Uri also asked Nievera about his thoughts on President Rodrigo Duterte.

"He is the best singing President of all the presidents, thank you," Nievera quipped. (WATCH; Duterte sings 'upon the orders' of Trump)

A few minutes later, after all the journalists had finished asking their questions, the moderator's mic was turned over to Nievera. The singer-TV host, however, seemed to have veered from the script, at least based on what Roque had anticipated. (Nievera's questions start past the 24-minute mark.)

Instead of asking the media questions about Roque, he directed his queries to the official. He asked a total of 5 questions, ranging from what Roque had for breakfast, to his transparency in divulging information to the public.

After his brief Q and A, Nievera finally revealed why he was there. "Just so you know, this is for the new show that I have in ANC, that he (Roque) allowed us to spy on his whole day," Nievera said.



Nievera's new show is LSS: The Martin Nievera Show on ANC. – Rappler.com