Who will follow in the steps of Maureen Wroblewitz?

Published 5:43 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Asia's Next Top Model has unveiled the 14 candidates for season 6 which will air on Fox Life starting August 22.

Two Filipinas – Jachin Manere and Adela Mae Marshall will compete along with other delegates from Asia in the hopes of becoming this season's winner after Maureen Wroblewitz won last year.

A look alike of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Jachin or Jach is 21-years-old and looks up to supermodel Linda Evangelista. Her favorite designers include John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Jach has also appeared in various beauty and fashion editorials and is a member of the Professional Models Association of The Philippines.

Adela is 20-years-old and considers Kiko Mizuhara as her favorite model. She considers sharks and lizards as some of her phobias.

Like Maureen, Adela is also handled by Prima Stella Management in the Philippines.

This season's location will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. Model Cindy Bishop returns as host while photographer and fashion creative director Yu Tsai is also back to mentor the ladies. – Rappler.com