The singer shares her mental health struggles on Instagram

Published 11:38 AM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kiana Valenciano recently revealed that she had battled depression and anxiety, as she explained what the tattoo on her neck means.

“2016 was a really heavy year for me. I was dealing with anxiety and depression and reached the point where I didn’t even notice I was hurting myself physically,” the actress said in a July 19 Instagram post.

“It wasn’t until a friend pointed out that I had scratches and scars across the back of my neck that I realized I was lost and needed help"

She said that she only realized she needed help when a friend pointed out that she had scars and scratches across the back of her neck.

“2 years later, with the combined help of God, my family, amazing friends, and Sam [Concepcion, her boyfriend], I’m able to deal with my anxiety in a healthier way. No more scratches! Just a reminder that I’m saved,” she said.

She ended by encouraging people to seek help if they need it: “If you’re going through something, don’t be afraid to let people in. Let your loved ones love you.”

Kiana is a model and singer, taking after her father, veteran performer Gary Valenciano. – Rappler.com