‘Let's get the Big O back together and stop f*cking about,' Liam tweets

Published 4:00 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – An Oasis reunion may be on the horizon after Liam Gallagher gave a shout out to his estranged brother Noel, suggesting that they bring the band back together.

“Earth to Noel, listen up kid I hear you're doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol. Now that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet,” Liam, who was the band’s lead vocalist said in a July 19 tweet.

Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

“I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about. The drinks are on me,” he added.

Noel, who was the band’s chief songwriter, has yet to respond, but the prospect of an Oasis reunion has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Oasis was one of the biggest bands of the Britpop movement, rising to fame in the 90s with songs like “Some Might Say,” “Wonderwall,” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Despite the band’s success, Liam and Noel have always had a prickly relationship, and are known for publicly trading barbs and insults, and sometimes even physical blows. (READ: The clapback: 10 music feuds that hit more than just the charts)

“He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet. He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup,” Noel famously said, describing Liam in a 2009 interview with Q magazine.

Noel would quit the band in the same year, leading to its dissolution.

The brothers have since pursued separate music careers, with Noel forming his band The High Flying Birds, and Liam forming Beady Eye with the rest of Oasis’ members, before going solo. – Rappler.com