‘I am so tired taking all the blame,’ she says in a Facebook post

Published 9:23 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Donnalyn Bartolome continues to defend herself against the backlash over Jacqueline Comes Home: The Chiong Story, this time calling out Viva for supposedly leading her to believe that the movie would end differently.

On Facebook, Donnalyn posted screenshots of comments on a now-deleted video posted on Viva TV’s YouTube channel. The video, an episode of the channel’s Ano’ng ganap? series, features Donnalyn talking about her experience working on the film.

“Maraming hindi nakakaalam sa nangyari talaga kay Jacqueline, so I think dito irereveal kung ano talaga ang nangyari kay Jacqueline (many people don’t know what really happened to Jacqueline, so I think this is where the truth about what happened to her will be revealed),” Donnalyn said in the video.

Based on the screenshots Donnalyn shared, commenters on the video criticized the star, saying she did not do her research, and that the movie misinforms viewers on the real-life crime that it was based on.

In the post, Donnalyn asked Viva to clarify the situation, saying that she and the other actors were not told how the film would end.

“Hindi ako reklamador na artista, kasi sino ba naman ako pero Viva Artists Agency pakiklaro po sa mga taong ito kung ano ang totoo. You can all say di ako nagresearch kahit I did but the team led me to believe na may surprise ending NA WALA SA MGA ARTISTA ANG NAKAKAALAM para macurious ang mga tao SAYING kung ano talaga nangyari kay Jacqueline,”

(I am not a whiny actress because who am I, but Viva Artists Agency please clarify the truth with these people. You can all say I didn’t do my research even if I did but the team led me to believe that there would be a surprise ending that none of the artists knew about to keep people curious saying what really happened to Jacqueline).

Donnalyn went on to say that she trusted the team behind the film even if they didn’t tell her the ending, because their source was Jacqueline’s mother herself.

She then called out Viva for uploading the Ano’ng ganap? video, saying they should take care of their talents.

“I am so tired taking all the blame tapos di niyo pa iningatan inupload niyo pa ito not thinking mamisunderstand ng mga tao. Dapat iningatan kami kung ayaw man sabihin saaming mga artista ang ending,” she said.

(I am so tired taking all the blame yet you still uploaded this video not thinking people will misunderstand it. You should be taking care of us even if you don’t want to tell us artists the ending)

Jacqueline Comes Home has been met with heavy criticism since its release, with many saying it’s a one-sided retelling of the 1997 case that began with the disappearance of Marijoy and Jacqueline in Cebu. A body believed to have been Marijoy’s was found in nearby Carcar a few days after the disappearance, but Jacqueline’s body was never found. (READ: ’Jacqueline Comes Home (The Chiong Story)’ review: God-awful)

The case saw the arrest of 8 men,including then-19-year-old Paco Larrañaga, who was accused of being the leader of the group that allegedly raped and murdered the sisters.

Larrañaga was among the 7 men convicted by a Cebu court in 1999, despite having evidence to back-up his claim that he was in Quezon City at the time of the sisters’ disappearance.

He was imprisoned and susequently sentenced to death by lethal injection, but has since been transferred to a Spain, where he is currently still serving time.

Larrañaga’s side of the case was the subject of the 2011 documentary Give Up Tomorrow, which presents Larrañaga as the victim of a broken criminal justice system. – Rappler.com