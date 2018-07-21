Sarah Geronimo's new film is set for release on August 22. Watch the trailer here.

Published 1:59 PM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first full trailer of Miss Granny was released by Viva Entertainment on July 20, promising an entertaining film driven by Sarah Geronimo's old-school charm – and flawless musicality.

The film is a Filipino adaptation of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster hit of the same name. In it, Sarah plays Fely, a grumpy grandmother who is magically transformed into her younger self after having her portrait taken at a photo studio.

With her youth restored, she helps her grandson (James Reid) make his dreams of being a musician come true by giving his band's angry rock music a sunny 50s-pop twist. (WATCH: Sarah Geronimo goes retro for 'Miss Granny' theme song)

The film also stars Nova Villa and Xian Lim. It was directed by Bb Joyce Bernal, who is also directing President Rodrigo Duterte’s third State of The Nation Address on July 23. (READ: In SONA 2018, Joyce Bernal to capture ‘how much Duterte loves the PH’)

Miss Granny is set to open in cinemas on August 22. – Rappler.com