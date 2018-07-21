Viewers can watch the Anne Curtis starrer for free at the festival's opening event

MANILA, Philippines – Erik Matti's BuyBust has been chosen as the opening film at Cinemalaya 2018, and will be screened following the festival's opening ceremonies at 6 pm on August 3.

Cinemalaya made the announcement on their Facebook page on August 21.

The film is set to be released in Philippine cinemas nationwide on August 1, but has already been screened in the United States, Canada, and South Korea. Its red carpet premiere will be held on July 22 in Cebu, and July 23 in Manila.

BuyBust stars Anne Curtis as a rookie narcotics officer who joins an elite drug enforcement squad in a buy bust operation. After the operation fails, the team finds themselves trapped and fighting for their lives in Manila's slums. (WATCH: Anne Curtis, Brandon Vera behind the scenes of 'Buy Bust')

Following Cinemalaya's 14-year tradition, admission is free to the opening event and screening, which will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Theater.

Viewers may have to line up early as seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who hold All Access Passes will be given priority entrance.

Cinemalaya 2018 will run from August 3 to 12. – Rappler.com