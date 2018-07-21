The 'BuyBust' actress is on the cover of the magazine’s 7th anniversary issue

Published 7:12 PM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis has had quite the week. Fresh from attending the international screening of BuyBust in South Korea, the actress revealed that she is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’s 7th Anniversary issue.

The cover, shot by Mark Nicdao, features Anne in a floral gown by Cory Couture. Her glam team also showcased Pinoy talent, with Robbie Pinera on makeup and Raymond Santiago doing her hair.

The main cover line reads: “Pursuer of Dreams,” which is all too fitting for the actress who just this year completed the London Marathon, expanded her makeup line, and became an action star, among other things.

Anne is one of a slew of international stars gracing multiple covers of the magazine’s anniversary issue. Among them are British pop star Jessie J, Brazilian singer Anitta, and K-pop sensation Tiffany Young, who each have their own separate covers. The others are actresses Olivia Munn and Shay Mitchell, who share a cover with celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta.

“Honored to grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam alongside wonderful people across the world in celebration of their 7th Anniversary!” Anne said on Instagram. “Cảm ơn bạn for having me.” – Rappler.com