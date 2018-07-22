'Aquaman' is set for release in December 2018

Published 10:59 AM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Brothers released the trailer for Aquaman during the Comic-Con in San Diego Saturday, July 21.

Following the success of Wonder Woman, DC now gives us a glimpse into the life of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), who fights for his right as ruler of the seas from half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) and while battling Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who plans to bring war both on ground and sea.



Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, and, Dolph Lundgren also star in the film, directed by James Wan.

Aquaman opens in the Philippines on December 13. – Rappler.com