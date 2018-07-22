Kris says her son Bimby paved the way for them to meet after 'drifting apart'

Published 12:23 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino and Vice Ganda met up on Saturday, July 21 after the two had apparently "drifted apart."

Kris' son Bimby was shown hugging Vice, who had sponsored a block screening of Kris' movie I Love You, Hater. The TV host, actress, and entreprenuer could not help but cry.

After the meeting, Kris said Bimby was the reason for the meet up.

"My bunso never wavered in his LOVE for his Tito Vice, [Praybetbejamin] maybe ngayon maiintindihan nyo na kung bakit nanahimik kaming nakatatanda kahit pilit gustong intrigahin. Because #satruelang we both prioritized this very loving and lovable boy."

(My youngest never wavered in his love for his Tito Vice, maybe now you'll all understand why the elders just kept quiet. Because we both priortized this very loving and lovable boy.)

Kris and Vice starred together in the movie Sisterakas back in 2015. Bimby, meanwhile, appeared in Vice's movie, The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin, in 2014.

Kris admitted that she and Vice, who she often referred to as "asawa" drifted apart, partly because she turned down an invitation to appear in the movie Gandarrappido: The Revenger Squad, Vice's entry to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival. – Rappler.com