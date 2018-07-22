'Shazam!' hits cinemas April 2019

Published 2:28 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Brothers has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming superhero film Shazam! starring Zachary Levi during Comic-Con 2018.

In the film, Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is a young 14-year-old who moves from one foster home to another and is often bullied by classmates. During a train ride, he finds himself meeting a wizard name Shazam. When shouts his name, Billy turns into the titular superhero (Zachary Levi).

He tries to master the powers as quickly as possible as danger approaches no thanks to the evil schemes of Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Based on the DC Comics by C.C Beck and Bill Parker, Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and opens in Philippine cinemas on April 4, 2019. – Rappler.com