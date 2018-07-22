The magic returns to Philippine cinemas on November 15

Published 3:07 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eddie Redmayne is back as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he faces his most challenging task ever.

The trailer picks up from the last film wherein Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) is arrested and tried before the MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America). But he escapes and gathers his followers to wreck havoc and rule over non-magical beings.

Knowing the threat, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) seeks the help of Newt as he and his friends try to stop Grindelwald from pursuing his dark agenda.

The danger also tests friendships and relationships as the wizard world finds itself increasiingly divided over the situation. A familiar alchemist, Nicolas Flammel also makes a special appearance in the trailer. (WATCH: First ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ trailer brings fans back to Hogwarts)

The movie also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo,and Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Based on the books and screenplay by Harry Potter creator J. K Rowling, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is directed by David Yates and opens in the Philippines on November 15. – Rappler.com