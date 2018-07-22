This comes after actor JM de Guzman went on a hiatus for two years due to a drug addiction relapse

Published 6:13 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor JM de Guzman announced on Instagram on Saturday, July 21, that he has graduated from his rehabilitation program at the Self Enhancement for Life Foundation (SELF) after almost 3 years.

JM went on a hiatus for two years after confirming a drug addiction relapse. At that time, he was doing the show All of Me.

On Instagram, he wrote: "2018 graduates. After almost 3 years.Thank you SELF. "

His father Ronniel also posted videos and photos of JM's graduation, held in Talisay, Batangas. In one photo, Ronniel wrote, "Planting a mahogany sapling at the SELF facility shortly after his graduation."

Last December, Star Magic confirmed that JM was returning to ABS after the rehabilitation program. In April, he made his return to television via Precious Hearts Romance Presents: Araw Gabi.

Actress Rita Avila, who stars with JM in Araw Gabi, congratulated him for graduating from the program.

"Today is a significant day for you anak @1migueldeguzman. Congratulations!

Again, I will tell you how much I appreciate you as a person for being kind, sensitive, honest, intelligent, deep, childlike, respectful, and determined. I appreciate you as an actor for being so true to the character, for being a wonderful CO-actor and for taking your craft seriously. "

Actress Vina Morales and Kung Paano Siya Nawala co-star Rhian Ramos also congratulated JM.

Aside from Araw Gabi, JM is currently shooting Paano Siya Nawala with Rhian under TBA Studios, where he is also one of the co-executive producers. – Rappler.com