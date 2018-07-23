Liza takes classes at the Southville International School and Colleges

Published 12:25 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano's schedule maybe packed with shoots for Bagani, Darna and her numerous endorsements, but that won't stop the actress from pursuing an education.

On Friday, July 20, Southville International School and Colleges said that Liza has enrolled in the school as a BS Psychology student. The actress will be taking the INNOVE Education Solution for the premedical course.

Students are required to report to the school once a week to meet with instructors, do written exercises or exams, and hold discussions with their teachers.

The said program is the same one that she and on-screen partner Enrique Gil took last year in between their respective schedules. – Rappler.com