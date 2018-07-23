Jewel says she gave birth to Aislah Rose last July 12

Published 10:48 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former ABS-CBN actress Jewel Mische has given birth. On Sunday, July 22, she shared for photos of her daughter Aislah Rose with husband Alister Kurzer.

In an Instagram post, Jewel said she gave birth to Aislah Rose last July 12.

"It’s about time. Meet our promised child, Aislah Rose 6.8 lbs, 19 inches long, born at 7:32am, July 12th.THE AMOUNT OF LOVE IS INSANE. How am I? Beyond exhausted.. but I’m so love drunk I don’t even want to blink. We are so blessed. GOD IS SO GOOD."

In another post, Jewel is seen holding Aislah.

"Thank you all so much for your advice, support, love, prayers and friendship. Social media has been wonderful during this journey to connect with you all!"

Jewel, who is currently based in the USA announced last April that she was pregnant with Aislah. Prior to moving to the US, Jewel starred in a number of ABS-CBN shows such as Maria la del Barrio, Precious Hearts Presents: Paraiso, and 100 Days to Heaven. – Rappler.com