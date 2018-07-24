'Love my children, make them happy – I'm super happy,' writes Kris after the Wowowin host pays a visit to son Josh

Published 11:20 AM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The reunions continue for Kris Aquino and her children, with Wowowin host Willie Revillame paying a visit to her eldest Joshua.

"My life may seem complicated – but I’m not....Mahalin ang mga anak ko, paligayahin sila – super HAPPY na ko....‘Pag may kabutihang pinakita sa mga pinakamamahal ko – I’m yours," she wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 23, to caption a series of pictures showing Willie's visit to her home.

(Love my children, make them happy – I'm super happy...If you show kindness to the people I love the most – I'm yours.)

She added:,"Binigyan ni Tito Willie si Kuya Josh ng oras at importansya. In my book, Willie Revillame is a man worthy of my true gratitude and respect."

(Tito Willie gave Kuya Josh time and importance. In my book, Willie Revillame is a man worthy of my true gratitude and respect.)

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Josh was recently confined in the hospital for a series of medical tests. His doctors gave him a clean bill of health.

Willie, who had been in talks to host a game show alongside Kris, spent over 5 hours at her home in Quezon City. He took Josh out for a spin in his Ferrari (one of Josh's dream cars, Kris noted), watched the State of the Nation Address (SONA) with them, shared food, and caught up.

"Sa gitna ng gulo po sa ating bansa (In the midst of the chaos in our country), this is REAL. This is LOVE....Thank you to Willie Revillame for the effort to make our kuya josh feel genuine HAPPINESS," wrote Kris in another post.

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on Jul 23, 2018 at 1:19am PDT

According to entertainment website Pep, Kris and Willie are still set to discuss – and potentially, push through – with the previously planned joint project. – Rappler.com