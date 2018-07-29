How do you keep it real when you – and your pets – are social media stars?

Published 4:00 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – #CoupleGoals is something people associate with Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, whose crazy and endearing antics online and offline have become a daily source of entertainment and inspiration for many. (READ: Why Nico Bolzico calls Solenn Heussaff 'wifezilla')

After getting married in 2016, Nico, who runs agribusiness LM10, has been vocal about wanting kids, but Solenn has said she wants to wait a little.

While human babies aren't in the immediate future just yet, the two are getting a lot of practice – thanks to their 3 pets Patato (the IG-famous turtle), Negroni (at cat) and Pochola (the puppy). (READ: Solenn Heussaff says she's ready to be a mom)

Pochola gets her name from "Las Pocholas," Nico's niece's barkada name.

In an interview on the sidelines of a Kenny Rogers launch, the two talked about spending time with their pets. Pochola and Negroni are cordial with each other – but there are rules to follow.

"We make them see each other everyday through the glassroom. We put them in different rooms," said Solenn. The two sometimes like lying down near each other. Pochola tries to play with Negroni but the two admit they get worried simple because Pochola, although still a puppy, is a huge dog.

Patato, the couple's first pet, was a gift from a friend. Nico said he loves how children enjoy videos of the turtle, which he posts on his social media feeds. "What I love the most is how kids react to Patato. I've received so many videos from kids. I just love it," he said.

Although having pets can be fun, it can also be challenging.

Solenn, who considers her furniture her "babies" recently had to put some protection on the furniture and a door installed near the stairs of their house since Pochola tends to pee and poo anywhere.

"Basically she's so cute, so nice, and she's so well educated. She just needs to be trained," Nico said, defending Pochola.

The couple said Pochola is their last pet for now, but Solenn is also thinking about getting a bird.

With negroni & pochola #Cuties A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@certified_solenn) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:12am PDT

Handling critcism and keeping it real

Solenn, who's been in showbiz for several years, is keenly aware of the criticism that seems to always come with being a public figure. She admits she still gets hotheaded when answering negative and intrusive comments on social media.

Nico has made it a habit to remind his wife to see the positive side.

"Nico always tells me 'stop replying to them.' I can't help myself. There's a lot of negative people online but in person, I never had anyone really tell me bad things to my face. So parang they don't exist na lang(So let's just pretend they don't exist)," she said.

"What I always tell Solenn is, there's always going to be people that will always hate... I'm not used to the public figure but receiving so much love, so many people that you have no idea who they are and they have so much positivity," Nico added.

And while they're a couple many look up to, Nico admitted it's flattering but reminded everyone that they're just like any other couple. "When people tell us that we're so real, it's like we're not doing anything that any other couple that is real today. We consider ourselves normal," he said.

"There's no secret. Anyone can be a good couple. One is trust, there's always trust. Two, give yourself space and don't stop the things you love doing when you're single," Solenn said. – Rappler.com