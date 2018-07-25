The movie is Maine's first movie without on-screen partner Alden Richards

Published 11:58 AM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Vic Sotto confirmed that Maine Mendoza will be part of the Metro Manila Film Festival film that will star himself and Coco Martin.

In an interview with ABS-CBN on the sidelins of a recent Celine Dion concert, Vic said this will be first movie for the Kalyeserye star and Eat Bulaga co-host without her onscreen partner Alden Richards.

"It's her first movie after nung sa kanila ni (her movie with) Alden and this is her first time going solo without a loveteam," he said adding it will test Maine's acting skills.

Vic said that Maine liked the project and said yes immediately.

"Maganda iyong role niya and hindi lang basta challenging. It's her first time to do a role na ganito so 'di kami nagdalawang salita sa kaniya, pumayag agad siya."

(The role is nice and not just challenging. It's her firstime to do a role likethis and we did not have second thoughts. She immediately said yes.)

The movie, Popo en Jack: The Pulisincredibles, will be the first time for Vic and Coco to join forces in a MMFF movie.

The film will start shooting some time in August. – Rappler.com