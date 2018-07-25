Sharon also launches formally her presence on social media via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Published 12:46 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Forty years in showbiz is considered a milestone in a fickle industry where fame is hard to sustain. Megastar Sharon Cuneta is one of those fortunate to be blessed with such a long-running career.

Sharon will mark her fourth decade in the entertainment industry with a concert "Sharon: My 40 Years" at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on September 28. The concert will not only celebrate her 40-year career but will also be a thank you gift to her loyal fans.

"I'm grateful to God. I'm grateful to people who helped me like you. I'm grateful to my fans. I'm grateful to everyone who had a part in building my career. So, [I'm] so overwhelmed," she said in the press conference on July 21.

Sharon said that those who followed her career will enjoy the production numbers they prepared for the concert, which will be a trip down memory lane.

Specials guests for her concert will be revealed soon but it was erlier announced that she will have 3 musical directors – Louie Ocampo, Mell Villena, and Ryan Cayabyab.

Aside from the concert, Sharon formally launched her presence on social media with the SharonCunetaNetwork on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and SharonCunetaNet on Twitter.

"Hindi ko rin naman alam na aabutin ko ito, palalakihin ng ganyan kasi (I did not even feel I that I would reach this and that it would grow bigger because) the social media age is not the age I was born into, the age which I made my name. It such an exciting new journey for me and I just welcomed it with open arms," she said.

According to Sharon while she still has her personal Instagram account, the Sharon Cuneta Network social media platforms will have webisodes and behind the scenes from her showbiz activities. It will also give he a chance to get in touch with her fans from around the world.

Aside from her concert and social media presence, Sharon is also gearing up for a movie, which will be announced sometime in August along with the name of her co-stars. She is currently finishing the second season of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids. – Rappler.com