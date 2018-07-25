Kris needs the permission of 'super big food brand' to make it to the film's red carpet event

Published 12:42 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has once again proven herself the ultimate Crazy Rich Asian as she shared that she may attend the Crazy Rich Asians Hollywood premiere on August 7, but only if she gets permission from a “super big food brand” she endorses.

Kris posted the invite to the premiere in an Instagram post on July 25, with the aim of inspiring anyone who has “had doubts about the future because of the burdens of today.”

She shared that she “was at practically back to zero” when she auditioned for Crazy Rich Asians on March 25, 2017, and was shocked when they started filming on June 14 that same year.

Kris has yet to reveal her mystery role in the film – and we’re surprised she’s managed to keep mum about it for so long – though she did mention that her character would be wearing a Michael Cinco creation, and that a photo of her in costume would be a giveaway to her role.

She also said that her role would be a big boost for Pinoy pride.

At the end of the post, the actress shared that her US-based agent Chris Lee had sent her the official invite to the premiere, and that she was excited to meet Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan again. (LOOK: Kris Aquino posts photos with 'Crazy Rich Asians' stars, director)

However, she said that she needs to secure permission from a “super big food brand,” with whom she has scheduled a 3-day endorsement shoot that will happen at the same time as the premiere. Truly, a problem only Kris Aquino can have.

Crazy Rich Asians follows the story of a Chinese-American woman Rachel Chu, who travels to Singapore to meet the family of her boyfriend Nick Young – only to find out that they are part of the country’s secret elite. (WATCH: The first full trailer for 'Crazy Rich Asians' is here)

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Goulding, Michelle Yeoh, and Gemma Chan, the film has been hotly anticipated by Filipino audiences, not only because its all-Asian main cast is a triumph for diversity and representation in Hollywood, but also because of Kris’ mystery role.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN, Kris said that she will be playing a princess in the film.

“Dadalawa lang naman ang eksena ko, pero prinsesa ako (I only have two scenes, but I’m a princess),” she said in the interview.

Even Kevin has kept Kris’ role a tightly guarded secret, though he said that the film will reveal why the character is perfect for her.

In a previous interview with Rappler, he said: “She’s had such a diverse career that I‘ve known about her for many years. Even [at the] beginning in the '90s when I came to visit the Philippines for the first time, I knew about her,” he said.

“So when it came time to start casting and really start thinking about who would be perfect for [which] characters, I had this dream. First of all I wanted Filipino actors to represent in this movie alongside Australian, Indonesian, and Malaysian actors, I really thought it was important to have Filipino actors in the movie. And she’s kind of an iconic Filipino actress,” he added.

According to the film’s official website, Crazy Rich Asians hits Philippine cinemas on August 22. – Rappler.com