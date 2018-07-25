Sharon is set to work on a new film within the year

Published 6:34 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta said that when it comes to doing a movie with former on-screen and off-screen partner Gabby Concepcion, she can't give a concrete answer.

In 2016, it was announced that she and ex-husband Gabby would team up in a movie — their first after Tayong Dalawa in 1992. However, due to schedule conflicts, it did not push through. The two reunited for an viral fastfood chain commercial in early 2018.

Speaking to reporters at the media conference for her concert Sharon: My 40 Years last Saturday, July 21, Sharon said that she'll leave everything up to her management.

"You know what, I thought I could answer that and I did and then I had to give another answer. I really cannot, now that I realized nothing is in my control. You'll never know," she said.

While there are not concrete plans for a project with Gabby, Sharon did confirm that she'll be shooting a new film within the year, with a formal announcement in August. She did not divulge details of the future film, but said it's family-oriented with a much-loved leading man and a young actress she's excited to work with.

"I'm excited. Para maiba naman (It's something different)," she said of the project.

When asked if the leading man was Ormoc mayor Richard Gomez, Sharon said: "At hihintayin... let's wait for Star [Cinema]. I'm also careful to say kasi minsan nagbabago na hindi ko rin naman kasalanan."

(Let's wait for Star [Cinema]. I'm also careful because sometimes plans change and it's not my fault.)

Richard and Sharon, who also dated in the '90s, last worked together in the movie Walang Kapalit in 2003. – Rappler.com