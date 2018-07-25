The actress says she's 4 months pregnant

Published 6:43 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Nathalie Hart confirmed on Wednesday, July 25, that she's 4 months pregnant.

In an interview with Pep, the Kusina Kings actress also said that she and her boyfriend, who is not from show business, are planning to wed sometime in December 2018.

"Mayroon nang laman... 4 months na ako," she said. (There's something inside... I'm already 4 months pregnant.)

"Lalabas din naman ito. Pero maliit yung tiyan ko for 4 months.” (It will come out. But my stomach is small for 4 months.)

Nathalie rose to fame when she joined GMA 7's Starstruck in 2009. Back then, she went by the stage name "Princess Snell." After her projects with GMA, she reinvented herself as a sexy actress.

She also starred in Sin Island with Xiam Lim and Coleen Garcia. – Rappler.com