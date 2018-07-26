'Thank you for understanding me and loving me with a pure heart, it means so much,' Matteo tells Sarah

Published 12:47 PM, July 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have made it a point to keep their relationship very private, but on Wednesday, July 25, Matteo posted a message on Instagram for his girlfriend's 30th birthday.

In the photo which showed their reflection through a pair of sunglasses, the Bagani star wrote: "Happy birthday my love! Thank you for understanding me and loving me with a pure heart, it means so much. Words just can’t explain... I wish you all the happiness in the whole world because you deserve it all."

Matteo previously showed his support for Sarah during the time she got emotional in the middle of a concert in the US due to exhaustion. (READ: Matteo Guidicelli: Sarah Geronimo 'doing fine' after emotional breakdown)

Since announcing their relationship in 2014, the two have been seen in a few public gatherings such as Matteo's birthday and Ironman competitions.

Sarah is currently finishing her movie Miss Granny, which will be shown soon. – Rappler.com