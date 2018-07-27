Kristen Stewart, 'Power Rangers' actress Naomi Scott and British actress Ella Balinska are the new angels

Published 11:03 AM, July 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Charlie's Angels is getting a revamp once again with Twlight star Kristen Stewart leading the cast.

Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott and British actress Ella Balinska complete the group, with Elizabeth Banks as director and taking on the role of Bosley.

Banks will also produce the movie with her producing partner Max Handleman under Brownstone Productions together with 2.0 Entertainment and Elizabeth Cantilon.

The movie is scheduled for September 27, 2019 release in the US.

The new Angels movie will focus on a new group of ladies working for the mysterious Charlie Towsend and his crime detective agency.

Charlie's Angels became a famous TV show in the '70s starring Farah Fawcett, Jacqueline Smith, and Kate Jackson. Other actresses such as Shelley Hack, Cheryl Ladd, and Tanya Roberts also joined the show.

The Angels made a comeback in 2000 when Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz appeared in two movies – Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels Full Throttle. – Rappler.com