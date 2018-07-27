Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel's twins are now officially Kapuso artists

MANILA, Philippines – Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel's twins Mavy and Cassy Legaspi are now GMA 7 artists. On Thursday, July 26, the twins, along with their father formally signed a contract with GMA Artists Center.

In an interview after the signing, the twins said that given a chance, they would like to star in a show with their parents.

"Of course, I want to work with my parents, instead of commercials, maybe shows. I want to see how that would look like,” Cassy said.

Mavy added: “They’ve been a big inspiration in my life and I’ve always thought about it, being in a show with them."

Zoren and Carmina are also currently part of GMA 7 shows. Carmina is seen in the primetime show Kambal Karibal, while Zoren is in the morning drama Kapag Nahati ang Puso. – Rappler.com