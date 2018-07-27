Andi is 14 weeks pregnant with her and GP Reyes' second child

Published 8:10 PM, July 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Radio DJ and host Andi Manzano is pregnant with her second child. On Friday, July 27, she posted a photo of her kissing daughter Olivia, while husband, businessman and bar owner GP Reyes kissed her belly.

"The hardest secret we had to keep that a little miracle is on it’s way! #14weeks," Andi wrote. The photo was taken by app-based photography service Sweet Escape.

The hardest secret we had to keep that a little miracle is on it’s way! #14weeks . Will talk more about the pregnancy in the next vlog .. Photo by @sweet.escape A post shared by Andi Manzano Reyes (@andimanzano) on Jul 27, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

Andi said that she will be talking about her second pregnancy more in a video she'll be posting.

Her husband also posted the same photo, saying: "Yes you guessed right. Today we can officially share the news! Coming your way in January 2019!"

He also said that Andi's video will be posted on Sunday, July 28.

The couple, who married in 2013, have a daughter, Olivia, born in 2015. – Rappler.com