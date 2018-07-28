The film sees the tandem reunite with director Cathy Garcia-Molina

Published 1:43 PM, July 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are lighting up the big screen once again in the upcoming film, The Hows of Us, a story of a young couple dreaming of growing old together, even as they deal with the struggles of being in a long-term relationship.

The teaser, released on July 27, shows Kathryn and Daniel’s characters envisioning their future home and imagining their conversations as they grow older.

The Hows of Us sees the tandem reuniting with director Cathy Garcia-Molina, who has directed them in many of their films and shows, including She’s Dating the Gangster and Got to Believe.

According to ABS-CBN, the film will be among Cathy’s final 4 films before she retires in 2019.

The Hows of Us will be released on August 29. – Rappler.com