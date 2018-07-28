Sandara Park assures fans it will be one fun day for everyone, as she and Nam Joo-hyuk are set to meet Filipino fans on Sunday, July 29, at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 6:13 PM, July 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean stars Sandara Park and Nam Joo-hyuk arrived in Manila on Saturday, July 28, for their scheduled meeting with Filipino fans.

Clothing brand Penshoppe posted photos of their arrival on Saturday morning, July 28.

Sandara expressed excitement over the fan meeting, hosted by Penshoppe, which will happen on Sunday, July 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena. The two are among the brand's roster of ambassadors.

The Korean star assured fans it will be one fun day for everyone.

"Mabuhay! We're here! I can't wait to see everyone tomorrow. And our special guests too. I'm sure masaya ito (this will be fun)!" she said on Instagram.

In a separate tweet, Sandara said that unlike her December 2017 Penshoppe event where she held a mini-concert, she will not be performing on Sunday. Instead, she and Joo-hyuk will be doing different activities with their fans.

I’m not performing this time. This is a fanmeet event so we have some other activities to do! Fun fun fun. plus this is not my solo show. It’s a big festival with Penshoppe. So excited to see u guys tomorrow. let’s have quality time together!!! #MoaArena — Sandara Park (@krungy21) July 27, 2018

Sandara is no stranger to Filipino fans, having started her career in the country via Star Circle Quest. After rising to fame as part of the girl group 2NE1, Dara has been going back and forth to the country. She recently served as a judge for Pinoy Boyband Superstar.

Joo-hyuk meanwhile is known for his roles in Korean dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and The Bride of Habaek. He held his first fan meeting in the Philippines last September 2017. – Rappler.com