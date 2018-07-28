Gary appears on the July 28 episode of the show after a 3-month rest

Published 8:57 PM, July 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gary Valenciano is back as a judge on Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids after almost 3 months of rest.

During the show's July 28 episode, host Billy Crawford welcomed the singer who danced to his song "Shout For Joy" as he went onstage.

Gary said it was great to be back on the show, and that he missed his co-judges Sharon Cuneta and Ogie Alcasid.

"It's good to be back with all of you. This is the start of many, many things I'll be doing for you and with you," he said.

Last July 20, Gary talked about the feeling of returning to work: "Ahhhhh the feeling of coming back to work!!!! It feels more like play than work actually!!! Thank you to all those who welcomed me back to #YFSFKids2 See you all soon k? God is good."

Gary again posted about the show on Friday, July 27.

Woot woot!!!! It’s good to be back on Your Face Sounds Familiar KIDS!!! That’s tomorrow and Sunday evening on ABS-CBN!!!#YFSFKGVReturns #GaryVisBack #GaryVWeekend pic.twitter.com/v5voJy00Qk — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) July 27, 2018

Gary thanked all his fans and followers for the warm welcome.

Gary took a break from his showbiz commitments after he underwent a heart bypass operation in May. In an interview with Korina Sanchez on Rated K, the singer also shared that he battled kidney cancer. (READ: Gary Valenciano: I'm cleared of cancer)

Aside from Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, Gary has already appeared in a few singing engagements since his recovery. – Rappler.com