Sandara and Joo-Hyuk walked the runway in Penshoppe's pre-holiday collection, to the delight of Filipino fans

Published 8:24 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Sandara Park and Nam Joo-Hyuk had their hallyu thirst satisfied as the two South Korean superstars visited Manila for the one-night only Penshoppe FanCon at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, July 29.

Sandara, who rose to fame in Korea as a member of the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1, and Joo-Hyuk, best known for his roles in Korean dramas Weighlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and The Bride of Habaek, met with their fans wearing Penshoppe's pre-holiday collection.

Prior to finding fame in Korea, Sandara (now more popularly known as "Dara") was a local celebrity after joining and almost winning the reality-based talent competition Star Circle Quest.

Lucky fans were also able to interact with Dara and Joo-Hyuk onstage, and even luckier fans got to join the two as they re-enacted iconic scenes from their music videos and Korean dramas.

The show also featured special performances from DJ Tom Taus, Keiko Necesario, and IV of Spades. Penshoppe's local brand ambassadors — Khalil Ramos, Maris Racal, Ronnie Alonte, and Loisa Andalio — also performed at the event.

Check out photos from the FanCon here:

Pre-show press conference

Visit at Penshoppe-Mall of Asia

Nam Joo-Hyuk and Sandara Park FanCon 2018

“This was clearly the biggest of the year!” Jeff Bascon, Penshoppe Brand Director said. “After we announced the event, tickets were wiped out in just 5 days! We’re ecstatic about the overwhelming support that we got from the fans."– Rappler.com