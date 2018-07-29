Kris is seen holding the hand of Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu

Published 8:43 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino actress and host Kris Aquino on Sunday, July 29, posted a first look into her much-awaited role in Crazy Rich Asians, the movie adapted from the book of the same name.

In the still, which she posted on her Instagram page, Kris stuns in a yellow gown as she interacts with a beaming Constance Wu, who plays Rachel Chu, the protagonist in the movie.

The "Queen of All Media" said her gown was made by Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

"Please watch for this PIVOTAL scene when the movie opens in Philippine cinemas on August 22, 2018. P.S. please pray w/ me that i get my medical clearance so I can proudly represent the [Philippines] during the red carpet walk in the Hollywood premiere on Tuesday, August 7? Extending my deepest gratitude to [Kevin Kwan] for recommending me to play this once in a lifetime role," she said.

Kris did not say who she was playing but online movie databse IMBD lists her as playing the role of "Princess Intan." Kris had previously said that she would play a pricess.

In 2017, Kris revealed that she went to Hollywood to sign a contract for a movie. In June, she shared photos of herself with the cast.

Kris earlier said there were a few roadblocks to her presence in the film's world premiere. Aside from her health issues, she said a major brand she's endorsing needs to give her the go signal since the premiere overlaps with her commitments to them.

Crazy Rich Asians will open in the Philippines on August 22. – Rappler.com