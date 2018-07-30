The 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo' star also said that he'd like to work with Sandara Park for a romantic comedy

Published 3:07 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sporty and buff in real life, we’ve seen Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk (and his thirst-trap abs) as a talented swimmer in the hit drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and then as a water god for The Bride of Habaek.

But when asked for his dream role, Joo-Hyuk already has something else in mind: a couch potato.

Joo-Hyuk gave this answer on Sunday, July 29 during a press conference before he met with his fans at the Penshoppe FanCon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Asked for a character he still wants to play, Joo-Hyuk said in Korean that his dream role is to be a “very normal couch potato who doesn’t do anything with his life.”

Joo-Hyuk later on said that he would like to "accept a role that highlights a different side of him, and maybe try romantic comedy." He also said that he’d like to work with Sandara Park for a romantic comedy and that he’s “very confident that he can make her laugh everyday.”

Joo-Hyuk came with Sandara, who is also managed by YG Entertainment, to Manila this year for the FanCon.

Favorite role so far

Joo-Hyuk said he chooses his roles very carefully and reads everything before accepting them. But if he were to choose his favorite, Joo-Hyuk said it would be his role in his latest drama, The Bride of Habaek.

The young actor also said that he really looks up to Jo In Sung, known for his roles in Memories of Bali and A Frozen Flower. Joo-Hyuk recently had the chance to work with him in the film ‘The Great Battle,’ and said that he really “watched his every move when they were working together” because he feels like “there were a lot of thing he could learn from him.”

Joo-Hyuk also said that “it would be an honor to work with Filipino actors and projects, if given the chance.” – Rappler.com