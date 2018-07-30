Joo-Hyuk looked visibly uncomfortable as fans touched, hugged, and pulled him onstage

Published 4:36 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk expressed their anger online against fellow Filipino fans who were seen on video “inappropriately” touching him onstage at the Penshoppe FanCon on Sunday, July 29 at the Mall of Asia-Arena in Pasay City.

Clips from the Penshoppe livestream that were posted online showed fans touching, hugging, and even pulling an unguarded Joo-Hyuk when they were allowed to come onstage for a photo opportunity with him.

Hosts had to step in and remind the fans not to touch Joo-Hyuk and to “respect his personal space.”

Fans still clinged on a visibly uncomfortable Joo-Hyuk, who still took the photo with them.

RESPECT AND SELF-CONTROL. If you want to make Nam Joo Hyuk feel at home here in our country, please make him comfortable. We know that you really want to have any skinship w/ him but please, not to the point that you’re hurting him pic.twitter.com/uqDKsgOQZj — Schandy misses her Yook (@wacko_sungjae) July 29, 2018

The clips immediately went viral on Twitter, and Joo-Hyuk’s fans criticized the girls in the video for “disrespecting” the actor, saying that some of their touches were bordering on “sexual harassment.”

This is why kpop idols have less fanconcerts here in PH because some filipino fans doesn't know the word "respect". Touching him mostly at the center parts of Nam Joo Hyuk's body would declare a sexual harassment. Don't compare reality to your own imagination. Girls, grow up. — marigie ♡ (@exosphereience) July 30, 2018

im a filipino but this is just downright disgusting. bitch wht. the. fuck. WHERE IS THE RESPECT. you can see how uncomfortable nam joo hyuk is but still tried to keep it in. y'all really want him leaving the phil. with bad experiences, bad memories to remember LOOK i dont car- pic.twitter.com/Q5R1gUcx4B — baekosh; semi hiatus (@kyung_hoe) July 29, 2018

Not a fan of nam joo hyuk but i love him and his dramas but these "fans" as they call themselves, are really disgusting. Where's the respect guys? Are you really a fan? I know we get excited coz we're able to get close to our idol, but come on guys, they're not a doll that you-- — K (@glemcchi) July 30, 2018

those girls who were touching and hugging nam joo hyuk was completely disrespectful. the guy felt so uncomfortable. where is the respect and privacy guys? — (@ridekimtaehyung) July 30, 2018

TBH, I feel sorry for Nam Joo Hyuk. Can't you see that he looked so awkward and was uncomfortable by the way he was treated last night. Man, I feel bad for him. Playing Lee Sung Kyung's video, really? Y'all don't know respect. Aisshhh #NamJooHyukXPenshoppe #NamJooHyuk — Den (@denisueee) July 29, 2018

I am so embarrassed with all these pinoy fangirls flocking (and touching him) on nam joo hyuk like wtf? respect yourselves and him, and there were some who pushed dara? and they even shouted lee sung kyung's name like dude, that's not okay if you think its cute then you're wrong — pongdang pongdang PoNgDaNG (@notagoodbuddy) July 30, 2018

Some pointed out that one of the fans accidentally pushed Sandara Park who was with Joo-Hyuk onstage.

here’s a different angle vid that you can see clearly what she’s up to:

1. Pushed dara

2. Snaked her arm around njh’s midsection and kept moving it all over and even near his lower part

3. Pushed and pinched his arm when didnt wanna do the finger heart

pic.twitter.com/MJ8rZQHm6R — damn right (@blckjckxxi) July 29, 2018

Meanwhile, some fans are hoping to get an apology from the organizers of the event for what happened.

Those girls who kept touching Nam Joo Hyuk even when 1) you were already invading his personal space 2) not because he is famous it means you can’t respect him 3) he was looking uncomfortable can choke and i hope YG does something or @PENSHOPPE apologizes for the incident — Arantxa (@yugyeomalik) July 30, 2018

Rappler has reached out to Penshoppe and will update the story once they send a response.

Joo-Hyuk and Sandara were in the Philippines for Penshoppe's 2018 FanCon. – Rappler.com