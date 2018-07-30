'Fallout' earns P 120.7 million in 5 days

Published 5:33 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the 6th installment in the franchise has given Tom Cruise his biggest movie opening in the Philippines. (READ: ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout ’ review: Higher stakes, higher action)

According to a press release from United International Pictures, Fallout earned P120.7 million in 5 days (July 25 to 29), and has surpassed two records: All-Time Biggest Opening Weekend for a Tom Cruise title and Biggest Opening Weekend for the Mission: Impossible series.

Rogue Nation, which was shown in 2015, previously held the record.

The 6th film in the franchise sees Cruise back as Ethan Hunt and his team this time fighting for their lives once more after a mission gone wrong.

Fallout opened in the Philippines last July 25. – Rappler.com