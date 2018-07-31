From Dara’s fashion style to the secret behind Nam Joo-hyuk’s fitness, here’s what learned from the two Korean stars when they visited the country

MANILA, Philippines – July 29 was a day to remember for fans of Korean stars Sandara Park, aka Dara, and Nam Joo-hyuk.

Not only did they get to see their idols in person at Penshoppe’s 2018 FanCon, some even got to join Dara and Joo-hyuk onstage and be their their leading men and ladies, at least for a few minutes.

Although the two stayed in the country for less than three days, Dara and Joo-hyuk had been very busy here, meeting with fans and entertaining questions from the media.

Here are a few things we’ve learned from the two during their visit to the country:

Dara and Joo-hyuk really want to work with each other

Dara, during their press conference before the fan meet, repeatedly said that she really likes working with Joo-hyuk. She admitted that she had told one of her close friend from Penshoppe to try getting Joo-hyuk, who is also managed by YG Entertainment, as an ambassador.

“Nagulat ako na one day, tada! I’m very happy to work with him,” she said.

Dara also said that she’d be happier if she would get the chance to work with him in a drama or a movie.

When asked again later on if there’s any actor she’d like to work with, Dara once again said it’s Joo-hyuk. “I thought medyo snob siya (I thought he was a snob)…. but he’s really nice, friendly. So I [want] to work with him.”

When Joo-hyuk was asked the same question, he said that he wants to do a romantic comedy with Dara and that he’s “very confident that he can make her laugh everyday.”

Sandara Park likes ‘simple’ fashion while Joo-hyuk just wears whatever he can grab

When she was in 2NE1, Dara said she really liked colorful clothes and outfits with “tusok-tusok (spikes).” But as she grew older and transitioned into being an actress, she started wearing simpler clothes. “Now, the [simpler], the better."

Lately, Dara said that it has been hotter in Korea than the Philippines, and so they’re wearing minimal clothing. “Kaya hindi kami nagsusuot ng damit (That's why we skip the clothes),” Dara joked.

Dara said that she likes to wear one big t-shirt like a dress. “I can just wear this, and slippers or sneakers, that’s it. And you can still look good. Better with cap. No makeup. Swag.”

Dara also prefers to go “colorful and fresh” during summer and “chick and sexy” during winter.

Joo-hyuk, meanwhile, is a little more laid back when it comes to fashion. According to him, he doesn’t really plan his OOTDs, so he only wears whatever he can grab at home.

He said that his go-to fashion has always been just jeans or joggers, and shirt. If it’s winter, it’s long sleeves to keep him warm.

Asked about his fashion rules, Joo-hyuk said it’s to always just “double check everything,” like whether he’s wearing the wrong side of his shirt, or if he’s not wearing something he should be.

What’s his one must-have fashion item? A plain white shirt.

Joo-hyuk’s dream role is a ‘couch potato’

We all know that Joo-hyuk is sporty and active in real life, but when asked about the character he still wants to play, Joo-hyuk said that he wants to be a “very normal couch potato who doesn’t do anything with his life.”

Dara’s singing career started in a Linggo ng Wika performance when she was young

Dara’s rise to stardom has been a long and difficult road, but her journey actually started even before she joined the Filipino TV show Star Circle Quest: During a Linggo ng Wika performance when she was young.

Dara said that she used to be a “super shy type.” But she was made to sing for Linggo ng Wika when she was young, describing it as “the day that changed my life.”

“After that [her performance], my friends told me, “OMG, you know how to sing, you have a good voice. Nagkaroon na ako ng confidence (It gave me confidence), and that brought me here,” she said.

Growing up in Busan made Joo-hyuk so 'chill'

Joo-hyuk said that he think’s he's so chill now as a person because he grew up in Busan, surrounded by the beach. Joo-hyuk said one of his fondest memories is just going around with his friends as a kid, and jumping and swimming without wearing anything.

Dara once wore an “embarrassing” dress to a date

Asked for the ideal outfit to wear to a date, Dara once again suggested to go simple. She also revealed she had once went on a Valentines date wearing an “embarrassing” red dress with a ribbon. “Parang ako yung gift,” she said (It’s like I’m the gift). “Nakakahiya pero it happened.” (It’s embarrassing but it really happened.)

Dara said the best outfit to wear on a date would be just a t-shirt and jeans. “Para bagay kayo. Para di OA. That was my mistake.” (So you’d look good together. So it’s not too much.)

A local movie featuring Dara is in the works

Dara also revealed during the press conference that her management is in talks for a local movie featuring her.

“I’m just waiting for the right timing. Alam ko, yung leading man may ibang project. Busy daw. And then, when he was okay, ako naman ang busy. So yung timing, that’s the hardest part,” she said.

(I’m just waiting for the right timing. What I know is that the leading mean had another project. He was busy. And when he became free, I became busy. So the timing in the hardest part.)

Joo-hyuk works out everyday

Joo-hyuk said that he doesn’t really follow a strict diet, but he works out everyday to maintain his figure.

Asked for fitness tips, Joo-hyuk shared the only secret to his figure: Don’t be lazy, and be consistent. Work out for an hour and thirty minutes everyday. – Rappler.com