Actress Keala Settle shares a video of Lea singing a few lines of the hit Disney song

Published 12:58 PM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been two decades since Lea Salonga provided the singing voice of Mulan in the Disney movie, but her rendition of the songs continues to get everyone's attention.

On Monday, July 30, actress Keala Settle posted a short video of the Once on This Island and Annie actress singing a few bars of "Reflection" in a restaurant with some friends.

"Just so we're clear... [Lea Salonga] is a goddamn international treasure. I could listen to her sing forever," Keala tweeted.

.Just so we’re clear...@MsLeaSalonga is a GODDAMN INTERNATIONAL TREASURE. I could listen to her sing FOOOOOOOREEEEEEVERRRRRRRR. pic.twitter.com/Bvm1JLUdSC — Keala Settle (@kealasettle) July 30, 2018

Keala, who appeared on The Greatest Showman, later posted on Instagram: "I can’t stress enough how much I love her. Her voice is clear as crystal. She is salt of the earth. I am obsessed with her. [Lea Salonga], you are my idol."

I can’t stress enough how much I love her. Her voice is clear as crystal. She is salt of the earth. I am obsessed with her. @msleasalonga you are my idol. A post shared by Keala Settle (@kealasettle) on Jul 30, 2018 at 3:11am PDT

Lea, who was named a Disney Legend in 2011, is also known for being the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin. (READ: Lea Salonga supports song-free 'Mulan' remake)

She is currently in the United States, playing the role of Grace Farrell in the musical Annie at the Hollywood Bowl. – Rappler.com