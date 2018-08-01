'We are Venom'

Published 11:28 AM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If the first trailer for Venom featured Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) suiting up as the character, the second trailer released Tuesday, July 31, shows a bit of his dark side.

After Eddie discovers symbiotes in a laboratory, he begins to hear voices around him. When a symbiote enters his body, they become one as Venom – and all hell breaks loose.

Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott also star in the movie.

Venom opens in Philippine theaters on October 5. – Rappler.com