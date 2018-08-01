Rich and husband Benj Mudie are going to be parents soon

Published 2:32 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ika-6 na Utos actress Rich Asuncion is pregnant. On Tuesday, July 31, she posted a photo of her and husband, rugby player Benj Mudie, celebrating his birthday.

"Happy Birthday soon-to-be Daddy!!! - From me and your little one," she captioned the photo.

Rich also posted a short video of their journey as soon-to-be-parents.

"Today is a more special day than just my husband’s birthday. I’m happy to announce our family is about to grow by one and we wish to invite you all to share the experience with us as I journey through life as a wife and a mother-to-be," she said.

The couple got engaged in April 2017. They married in a simple ceremony in Hong Kong on May 28. – Rappler.com