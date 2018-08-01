'I hope from heaven you’re seeing pinipilit and pinagsisikapan kong maging 'good mom' because I had the best role model in you,' Kris says

Published 6:53 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino remembered her late mom Cory by posting a touching message on the ocassion of her 9th death anniversary Wednesday, August 1.

Cory, the first woman president, died on August 1, 2009 after battling colon cancer.

On Instagram, Kris shared how she felt "eerily" about the similar times and dates when her mom and dad died. Her father, the late senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr was assassinated on August 21, 1983.

She also fondly recalled the time Cory would tease her, saying Kris needed a male version of her mom to calm her.

"Because of what I saw in you, I can still believe that TRUE, COMMITTED and ENDURING LOVE is REAL because Dad was your 1st, last, and only love... You’d tease me that my perfect match would be a male Cory for a lifetime partner because you said I was the female Ninoy, and only a male version of you would understand the passionate tigas ulo/bawal sumuko/kakayanin lahat (stubborn and will do everything) in me... Mom, malabo na sigurong mangyari pa yun (I think that won't happen anymore)," she said.

She also wrote Cory would have been proud to see her grandsons Josh and Bimby today. Kris said that the values Cory instilled in them makes her determined to be the best mother to her two kids.

"I don’t doubt you’re proud of all I achieved. But I hope from heaven you’re seeing pinipilit & pinagsisikapan kong maging (that I am trying and forcing myself to be) 'good mom' because – I had the best role model in you.

"You know August has always been tough for us – but you instilled dignity and strength in all your children. So maybe, hopefully you no longer worry about us."

Meanwhile, Kris' sons Josh and Bimby joined their uncle, former president Noynoy Aquino, and aunts to the Manila Memorial to commemorate Cory's death anniversary.

Bimby recalled what he missed most about his grandmother.

WATCH: Bimby Aquino-Yap on what he misses most about his lola and what he’d want to say to her | via @CamilleElemia pic.twitter.com/Bw8Y8e9W1Y — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) August 1, 2018

– Rappler.com